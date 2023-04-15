NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Due to the high snowpack and warmer temperatures, the Sandia Ranger District has been experiencing above-average stream flows.

Those streams impact the trails and recreation sites in the Sandia Mountains.

Visitors may find temporary recreation site closures until conditions improve. At last check, Sulphur Canyon and Cienega Canyon picnic areas are temporarily closed.

Visitors are urged to use caution in the area and should remain aware of the ever-changing conditions which could impact travel at times.