1  of  2
Live Now
Crews battle brush fire at I-25 and Broadway WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Record turnout expected for Bataan Memorial March

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Coronavirus outbreak won’t have an impact on the annual Bataan memorial death march.

In fact, the event will have its biggest crowd ever. Officials at White Sands Missile Range say 10,000 marchers have registered for the event on Sunday.

The march honors the American and Filipino soldiers forced to march 60 miles to a Japanese prison camp during World War II.

Organizers say they’re seeing more people sign up this year because there was no cap on registration.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞