Record turnout expected for Bataan Memorial March

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Coronavirus outbreak won’t have an impact on the annual Bataan memorial death march.

In fact, the event will have its biggest crowd ever. Officials at White Sands Missile Range say 10,000 marchers have registered for the event on Sunday.

The march honors the American and Filipino soldiers forced to march 60 miles to a Japanese prison camp during World War II.

Organizers say they’re seeing more people sign up this year because there was no cap on registration.

