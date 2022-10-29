(Stacker) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified (IGFA) scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in New Mexico using data from Land Big Fish. (Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.)

Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Blue Catfish

Weight: 52 lbs 4 oz- Length: 43.5″

Location: Elephant Butte Lake

Record set by David Gower in 2005

Bluegill Sunfish

Weight: 3 lbs 1.5 oz- Length: 11.75″

Location: Lovington Lake

Record set by Thomas Smith in 1963

Brook Trout

Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz- Length: 21″

Location: Hidden Lake

Record set by Jack Campbell in 1996

Brown Trout

Weight: 20 lbs 4 oz- Length: 34.5″

Location: Chama River

Record set by C.T. Colgrove in 1946

Channel Catfish

Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz- Length: 38″

Location: Stubblefield Lake

Record set by Julie Kulhan in 1999

Coho Salmon

Weight: 4 lbs 6 oz- Length: 23.5″

Location: El Vado Lake

Record set by John Cawlfield in 1974

Crappie

Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz- Length: 16″

Location: Black River

Record set by Oscar W. Buck in 1983

Cutthroat Trout

Weight: 10 lbs 2 oz- Length: 24.63″

Location: Latir Lakes

Record set by Alias Miera Jr. in 1981

Flathead Catfish

Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz- Length: 47.5″

Location: Elephant Butte Lake – Ash Canyon

Record set by Jim Wilson in 1979

Green Sunfish

Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz- Length: 13″

Location: Elephant Butte Lake

Record set by Misty Ann Crowder in 1996

Kokanee Salmon

Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz- Length: 24″

Location: Navajo Lake

Record set by Brad Williams in 2000

Lake Trout

Weight: 31 lbs 6 oz- Length: 41.5″

Location: Heron Lake

Record set by Paul Casias in 1999

Largemouth Bass

Weight: 15 lbs 13 oz- Length: 26.5″

Location: Bill Evans Lake

Record set by Steve Estrada in 1995

Longear Sunfish

Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz- Length: 10.5″

Location: Elephant Butte Lake

Record set by Pat Stout in 1985

Longnose Gar

Weight: 12 lbs 8 oz- Length: 39.25″

Location: Pecos River

Record set by Lynn Nymeyer in 1986

Northern Pike

Weight: 36 lbs 0 oz- Length: 53″

Location: Miami Lake

Record set by Samuel Roy in 1974

Rainbow Trout

Weight: 31 lbs 12 oz- Length: 33.5″

Location: Santa Cruz Lake

Record set by Peter Romero in 1999

Smallmouth Bass

Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz- Length: 22″

Location: Navajo Lake

Record set by David L. Young in 1999

Spotted Bass

Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz- Length: 18″

Location: Cochiti Lake

Record set by Sam Evola in 1988

Striped Bass

Weight: 54 lbs 8 oz- Length: 45″

Location: Elephant Butte Lake

Record set by Jim Secor in 1992

Walleye

Weight: 16 lbs 9 oz- Length: 32″

Location: Clayton Lake

Record set by G.L. Peppers in 1999

White Bass

Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz- Length: 19.5″

Location: Bill Evans Lake

Record set by Jack Alexander in 1983

Yellow Perch