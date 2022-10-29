(Stacker) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified (IGFA) scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in New Mexico using data from Land Big Fish. (Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.)

Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Blue Catfish

  • Weight: 52 lbs 4 oz- Length: 43.5″
  • Location: Elephant Butte Lake
  • Record set by David Gower in 2005

Bluegill Sunfish

  • Weight: 3 lbs 1.5 oz- Length: 11.75″
  • Location: Lovington Lake
  • Record set by Thomas Smith in 1963

Brook Trout

  • Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz- Length: 21″
  • Location: Hidden Lake
  • Record set by Jack Campbell in 1996

Brown Trout

  • Weight: 20 lbs 4 oz- Length: 34.5″
  • Location: Chama River
  • Record set by C.T. Colgrove in 1946

Channel Catfish

  • Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz- Length: 38″
  • Location: Stubblefield Lake
  • Record set by Julie Kulhan in 1999

Coho Salmon

  • Weight: 4 lbs 6 oz- Length: 23.5″
  • Location: El Vado Lake
  • Record set by John Cawlfield in 1974

Crappie

  • Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz- Length: 16″
  • Location: Black River
  • Record set by Oscar W. Buck in 1983

Cutthroat Trout

  • Weight: 10 lbs 2 oz- Length: 24.63″
  • Location: Latir Lakes
  • Record set by Alias Miera Jr. in 1981

Flathead Catfish

  • Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz- Length: 47.5″
  • Location: Elephant Butte Lake – Ash Canyon
  • Record set by Jim Wilson in 1979

Green Sunfish

  • Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz- Length: 13″
  • Location: Elephant Butte Lake
  • Record set by Misty Ann Crowder in 1996

Kokanee Salmon

  • Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz- Length: 24″
  • Location: Navajo Lake
  • Record set by Brad Williams in 2000

Lake Trout

  • Weight: 31 lbs 6 oz- Length: 41.5″
  • Location: Heron Lake
  • Record set by Paul Casias in 1999

Largemouth Bass

  • Weight: 15 lbs 13 oz- Length: 26.5″
  • Location: Bill Evans Lake
  • Record set by Steve Estrada in 1995

Longear Sunfish

  • Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz- Length: 10.5″
  • Location: Elephant Butte Lake
  • Record set by Pat Stout in 1985

Longnose Gar

  • Weight: 12 lbs 8 oz- Length: 39.25″
  • Location: Pecos River
  • Record set by Lynn Nymeyer in 1986

Northern Pike

  • Weight: 36 lbs 0 oz- Length: 53″
  • Location: Miami Lake
  • Record set by Samuel Roy in 1974

Rainbow Trout

  • Weight: 31 lbs 12 oz- Length: 33.5″
  • Location: Santa Cruz Lake
  • Record set by Peter Romero in 1999

Smallmouth Bass

  • Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz- Length: 22″
  • Location: Navajo Lake
  • Record set by David L. Young in 1999

Spotted Bass

  • Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz- Length: 18″
  • Location: Cochiti Lake
  • Record set by Sam Evola in 1988

Striped Bass

  • Weight: 54 lbs 8 oz- Length: 45″
  • Location: Elephant Butte Lake
  • Record set by Jim Secor in 1992

Walleye

  • Weight: 16 lbs 9 oz- Length: 32″
  • Location: Clayton Lake
  • Record set by G.L. Peppers in 1999

White Bass

  • Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz- Length: 19.5″
  • Location: Bill Evans Lake
  • Record set by Jack Alexander in 1983

Yellow Perch

  • Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz- Length: 16″
  • Location: Lake 13 (Maxwell)
  • Record set by Bob McFall in 1995