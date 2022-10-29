(Stacker) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified (IGFA) scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in New Mexico using data from Land Big Fish. (Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.)
Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
- Weight: 52 lbs 4 oz- Length: 43.5″
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake
- Record set by David Gower in 2005
- Weight: 3 lbs 1.5 oz- Length: 11.75″
- Location: Lovington Lake
- Record set by Thomas Smith in 1963
- Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz- Length: 21″
- Location: Hidden Lake
- Record set by Jack Campbell in 1996
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed
- Crime: Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death
- KRQE Investigates: Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque artists support fellow artist through tough recovery
- Weight: 20 lbs 4 oz- Length: 34.5″
- Location: Chama River
- Record set by C.T. Colgrove in 1946
- Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz- Length: 38″
- Location: Stubblefield Lake
- Record set by Julie Kulhan in 1999
- Weight: 4 lbs 6 oz- Length: 23.5″
- Location: El Vado Lake
- Record set by John Cawlfield in 1974
- Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz- Length: 16″
- Location: Black River
- Record set by Oscar W. Buck in 1983
- Weight: 10 lbs 2 oz- Length: 24.63″
- Location: Latir Lakes
- Record set by Alias Miera Jr. in 1981
- Weight: 78 lbs 0 oz- Length: 47.5″
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake – Ash Canyon
- Record set by Jim Wilson in 1979
- Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz- Length: 13″
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake
- Record set by Misty Ann Crowder in 1996
- Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz- Length: 24″
- Location: Navajo Lake
- Record set by Brad Williams in 2000
- Weight: 31 lbs 6 oz- Length: 41.5″
- Location: Heron Lake
- Record set by Paul Casias in 1999
- Weight: 15 lbs 13 oz- Length: 26.5″
- Location: Bill Evans Lake
- Record set by Steve Estrada in 1995
- Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz- Length: 10.5″
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake
- Record set by Pat Stout in 1985
- Weight: 12 lbs 8 oz- Length: 39.25″
- Location: Pecos River
- Record set by Lynn Nymeyer in 1986
- Weight: 36 lbs 0 oz- Length: 53″
- Location: Miami Lake
- Record set by Samuel Roy in 1974
- Weight: 31 lbs 12 oz- Length: 33.5″
- Location: Santa Cruz Lake
- Record set by Peter Romero in 1999
- Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz- Length: 22″
- Location: Navajo Lake
- Record set by David L. Young in 1999
- Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz- Length: 18″
- Location: Cochiti Lake
- Record set by Sam Evola in 1988
- Weight: 54 lbs 8 oz- Length: 45″
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake
- Record set by Jim Secor in 1992
- Weight: 16 lbs 9 oz- Length: 32″
- Location: Clayton Lake
- Record set by G.L. Peppers in 1999
- Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz- Length: 19.5″
- Location: Bill Evans Lake
- Record set by Jack Alexander in 1983
- Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz- Length: 16″
- Location: Lake 13 (Maxwell)
- Record set by Bob McFall in 1995