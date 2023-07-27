NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The record-breaking heat has New Mexican’s looking for ways to stay cool, that means fewer spectators in the stands for The Stables at Tamaya charity rodeo.

Connie Collis is the director of The Stables at Tamaya, she said students practice every day for the weekly benefit rodeo. Proceeds from the rodeos, hosted every Thursday through the summer, go directly to the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program.

The non-profit takes care of more than 100 horses, that means they could spend up to $10,000 a month on feed. “The plan is to get horses that have problems or somebody doesn’t want them anymore, whatever that may be, take them in, re-train them and turn them into useable horses that people will always want to have,” said Collis.

Typically, they’re used to seeing at least a hundred spectators in the stands, but because of the record breaking heat Collis believes people would rather be indoors. They still have 4 rodeos left this season and while they know the heat can be intimidating, they say they have ways to keep people cool.

Ticket are $25 for adults and $10 for children.