Recent storms temporarily close Capilla Peak Campground

New Mexico

(Courtesy of US Forest Service)

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Capilla Peak Campground will temporarily close following this week’s winter storm. The Forest Service says the storm caused heavy ice accumulations around the Mountainair Ranger District. As a result, the ice caused many trees to break or sag heavily with the possibility of breaking causing hazardous trees in the area. No word on when the campground will reopen.

