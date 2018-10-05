Recent high school grad, 3 others wounded in shooting near Espanola

State Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and three people wounded on Highway 68 near Ohkay Owingeh Casino.

The young man killed was Cameron Martinez, a recent Espanola Valley High School graduate who played on their basketball team.

Many of Cameron’s friends and mentors say they are still in shock to hear that their friend, whose smile lit up the room, was taken from them so soon.

“Always happy…he was always doing what he was supposed to. Just a really, really good kid, and I don’t understand the violence in Espanola and why this could happen,” substitute teacher Carlos Trujillo said.

Thursday night around 9:30, State Police were called to a shooting along Highway 68 near the casino.

Police processed the scene all night and into the morning, shutting down Highway 68 for hours.

Police say when they arrived, they found a blue Subaru with four victims inside.

Cameron Martinez was pronounced dead on scene.

His friends say when they got the news, they couldn’t believe their funny, outgoing friend wouldn’t be coming back.

“I still can’t believe it. He was pretty much my best friend. I turn to him for everything – the good and the bad. He was there when I needed him and he would constantly check up on me. He was the world to me,” neighbor Miranda Lopez said.

Cameron Martinez played on the Espanola team that lost in the state basketball championship game to Belen last March.

Friday, his friends wore t-shirts with his nickname, “Space Jam Cam.”

He just graduated from Espanola Valley High School in May.

Police have not released the names of the three other people in the car, however, they’re all expected to live.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting, and police have not said if they have any suspects in mind.