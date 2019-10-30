Recent freeze catches New Mexico farmers off guard

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The freeze that hit the state last week has some New Mexico farmers scrambling. Many weren’t done harvesting their crops, and now many are looking at a loss.

Cold weather swooped into the state last week with overnight lows just below freezing.

“That’s kinda our main concern when the freeze comes in. Once we get a freeze we have about 24 hours before the chile is ruined” said Andrew Graves

That put some farmers in Chaves County in a race against time, trying to harvest everything they could before it was too late. Farmers reported the most damage to smaller plants and grasses, while some hardier crops can survive a little longer, not the green chile.

“But with the chile, I took a hit this year. I didn’t have enough help to get my chile out of the field, and so when the frost came most of it was in the field” said Andrew.

USDA officials say farmers are doing their best to prepare for the shift in weather, but it’s sometimes hard to time it perfectly.



