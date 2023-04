SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent flooding has prompted a bridge closure. Sandoval County officials announced a detour involved in the closure on Saturday.

Sandoval County government’s Twitter account stated the bridge at the San Antonio River crossing in La Cueva is closed. There is a detour available.

They want people to take Highway 4 to Mica Road. That heads to Beryl Road, which connects to Hidden Valley Road. If you want to see a picture of the detour, click here.