Recent flooding delays bridge and wall collapse repairs

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is working on repairs to local bridges after the recent flooding in the Hondo river that has delayed the repair of the bridge on S Lea Ave. and Deming street and destroyed a wall near Elm Ave and Brown Street. City Engineer Louis Najar, says that the recent one hundred years storms have caused the delays and they are trying to repair the bridge on Lea, a huge headache to residents.

“I can understand from the citizens being a little perturbed with the delays but mother nature is just something we cannot predict and have no power over,” Najar said.

The rains and flooding have been going on since Memorial Day. After three months of waiting, there still isn’t any progress being made. Along with the bridge, there has been a stone wall that has collapsed next to the Hondo River Trail on Elm and Brown. That wall collapsed two weeks after the storm in July.

Najar said they are watching this collapse because if the wall falls anymore it would be a safety issue for those who use the trail. “I’m watching some cracking and movement of this so when the point comes that ill have to shut down the Hondo river trail for the safety but if we get another significant 50-year event 25-year event especially a 100-year event we’ll probably lose some more of the wall,” Najar said.

The repairs though can’t be completed until the water from the Hondo River has receded. “We don’t want to contaminate the river even with dirt and debris,” Najar said. “And the other thing is with monsoon season there is flash flooding if you have a crew or equipment down there and people from Albuquerque are aware of how quickly the ditches in Albuquerque will flood in a hurry and there is a loss of life and we don’t want that same instance here.”

It is unknown when crews will be able to go out and repair that damage that has been caused by the rainfall but they hope that as soon as the water recedes they can get to work. When the wall could be completed once the water has gone and the bridge will take 3 months to finish.