RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – With hundreds of people now looking for a place to live after the McBride Fire, realtors are scrambling to find ways to help them. “The loss of our primary homes residents is a massive hit to our community that already has a major shortage in housing inventory,” says owner of Future Real Estate, Jeffrey West.

West told KFOX that before the fire, three were 185 homes listed on the market. Now, with 200 structures destroyed and building costs and contractors already at max capacity to build new homes, realtors say it’s going to be difficult to get people back into homes.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And our locals will figure out a way, our community will figure out a way – we’ll rebuild,” says West. “This isn’t our first real fire to go through and it, unfortunately, won’t be the last.”

One possible solution could be to convert vacation rentals into long-term rentals.