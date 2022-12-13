A Raton man is celebrating a big milestone, he’s been working at the library for the past 50 years

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Raton man is celebrating a big milestone, he’s been working at the library for the past 50 years. He has overcome his difficulties to help the citizens of Raton for five decades.

Frankie Mahannah started working there as part of a Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Program and was later hired by the city. Walking through the hallways of Arthur Johnson Memorial Library in Raton, you’ll find Mahannah.

It all started back in 1971 when he graduated high school and he hasn’t looked back since then. “At school, they had a work program and they put me at the library and I loved it,” said Mahannah.

He has had different jobs at the library, starting off by stamping cards when people would check out books. Now he has what he calls “his own office” and is in charge of the newspaper section.

Throughout the years, he’s met so many people and has made incredible memories. But out of all of them, there’s one memory that stands out the most to him. It was when he was able to help out a little girl who was disabled.

“She was looking for a book and she came up to me and said ‘can you help me find that story?’ and I said sure. She hugged me and kissed and said thank you,” said Mahannah.

When he’s not working at the library, you can find him volunteering around town. Aside from being surrounded by so many books, there’s one thing he loves the most about his job.

“The people, you get to meet all kinds of people. I enjoy it,” said Mahannah.

He says he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mahannah will receive a special proclamation in honor of his 50-year milestone.