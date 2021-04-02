Raton man accused of shooting, killing neighbor

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of murdering his neighbor after what investigators say was a long-standing feud. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old David Morgan called police to his Raton home Thursday telling dispatchers he had shot a man. That man turned out to be Morgan’s neighbor James McDowell.

Morgan told officers McDowell came at him before the shooting but investigators say McDowell was not armed and Morgan shot him nine times. Prosecutors say they were a long history of conflict between the two. They are working to keep him locked up until trial.