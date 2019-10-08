Rare sighting: Moose spotted wandering northern New Mexico

TRES PIEDRAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Northern New Mexico got a rare visitor last week. Game and Fish posted a picture of a moose spotted by conservation officer Keith Haws north of Tres Piedras on Friday.

The agency says there are only one or two moose sightings in New Mexico every few years. There was one about a year ago near Costilla, and a pair of moose spotted the year before near Chama. It happens with the animals wander south from Colorado.

“As in this case, it tends to be a young bull moose looking for a place to call his own. They kind of wander around and most of the time, wander back to Colorado and back to their native habitat,” Tristanna Bickford from New Mexico Game and Fish said.

Moose are a protected species. It is illegal to hunt them.