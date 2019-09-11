Rare harvest moon on Friday the 13th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skywatchers are in for a spooky treat Friday the 13th thanks to a rare Harvest Moon that will appear across the United States.
The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest to the start of fall or the autumnal equinox, which takes place this year on September 23 according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Technically, a full moon occurs at a specific moment. The peak time to view the moon is Friday, September 13 at 10 p.m., but it will appear perfectly circular through Sunday morning, according to NASA.
It’s very rare for the whole United States to experience a full moon on Friday the 13th. The last time it happened was on October 13, 2000. If you miss this one, you’ll have to wait until August 13, 2049.
Here's today's Moon, now in its first quarter phase (half full). 🌓 Learn more about the coming Harvest Moon — it will be full on Sept. 14. — and other sky events at: https://t.co/0B2cyefKnu pic.twitter.com/vJ8zfNRLBu— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 6, 2019