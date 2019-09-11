Rare harvest moon on Friday the 13th

BURROWBRIDGE, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 05: The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael’s Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on October 5, 2017 in Somerset, England. Normally the Harvest moon, the name given to the first full moon rising closest to the autumnal equinox, usually occurs before the equinox in September. However this year, the Harvest moon, which is said to symbolised when farmers would need to start gathering in the food to prepare for the lean winter months, is happening in October. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skywatchers are in for a spooky treat Friday the 13th thanks to a rare Harvest Moon that will appear across the United States.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest to the start of fall or the autumnal equinox, which takes place this year on September 23 according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Technically, a full moon occurs at a specific moment. The peak time to view the moon is Friday, September 13 at 10 p.m., but it will appear perfectly circular through Sunday morning, according to NASA.

It’s very rare for the whole United States to experience a full moon on Friday the 13th. The last time it happened was on October 13, 2000. If you miss this one, you’ll have to wait until August 13, 2049.