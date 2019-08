ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico man who raped a 4-year-old girl will spend more than three decades in prison.

The girl’s parents caught 22-year-old Jason Whitt assaulting a girl in an Alamogordo bathroom last year. The father pulled out a gun and ordered him out of the home before police arrived.

Whitt pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape. This week, Judge Steven Blankinship sentenced Whitt to 36-years behind bars.

Whitt will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.