New Mexico ranks #5 as Best Places to Work as a nurse

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranks as one of the highest states in the country to work as a nurse, according to a WalletHub study. The study ranked New Mexico as number five, with Arizona and Washington being in the top two.

To find the best and worst states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across two key dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Work Environment.” Those dimensions were evaluated by using 22 relevant metrics, including “Monthly Average Starting Salary for Nurses,” “Nursing-Job Openings per Capita,” “Nurses Job Growth,” and “Average Number of Work Hours,” and graded on a 100-point scale. WalletHub determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate the overall score and used it to rank the states.

While New Mexico ranked fifth with an overall score of 56.98, it was ranked fourth for “Opportunity & Competition” and 29 for “Work Environment.” New Mexico was also ranked fourth for “Highest Percentage of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030.”