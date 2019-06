SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rangers came across a rare sight in the Santa Fe National Forest. They shared photos on Twitter, showing a yellow lady slipper orchid in bloom Thursday.

The orchids are more common in the eastern U.S., the Rocky Mountains, and Canada. They’re pretty rare in the Southwest.

Each plant will bear one or two vibrant yellow flowers, and they resemble a woman’s slipper.