WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – A concert is coming to White Sands National Park. It’s in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The concert will feature Las Cruces artist Randy Granger. He’ll perform during the October Full Moon Night program on October 29. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Entrance fees apply, but the concert is free.

