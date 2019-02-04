Ranching community helps stock kitchens at Ronald McDonald House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico's ranching community has come together to help local families in need.

Food Check-Out Day is an annual event hosted by the Ronald McDonald House and New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.

Monday, groups spent the afternoon shopping at local grocery stores. Their baskets will help stock kitchens at the Ronald McDonald House, which houses families with sick kids during their time at the hospital.

Organizers say it's a way for ranchers to highlight their important roll in the community.

"It's a good time to highlight not just the charity aspect of it, but the importance of farming and ranching in the United States," Women's Leadership Chair Anita Hand said.

Members of the ranching community, including kids participating in 4-H, helped with the shopping.