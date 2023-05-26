MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A rancher whose property is next to a landfill is dealing with an ugly problem, trash flying to her property. She said it is also a danger to her cattle.

Kim Ortiz’s 9,000 acre ranch is located next to the Estancia Valley Regional Landfill in Moriarty. She’s had the property for nearly 20 years and said recently they’ve been noticing more trash on her property. “We’re receiving so many plastic bags, Styrofoam even PVC pipes that are blowing, rolling across the pastures,” said Ortiz.

It’s not just ugly, it’s dangerous. In the last ten years she’s found her cattle eating trash, the recent victim was a calf. “Just last week we chased around a baby calf for about 15 minutes to get close enough to it on foot to rope it and pull a piece of plastic from its mouth,” said Ortiz.

The calf is doing well but not all of them have had the same luck. Ortiz has lost thousands of dollars. “I think we’ve lost 8 to 11 over the past 10 years. Those are the ones we’ve actually had the necropsies to have proof that we lost them due to the trash,” said Ortiz. “Plastic bags, the beads from Styrofoam they’re just completely clogged up, their intestines were tangled up with these plastic bags.”

Ortiz said the county paid them for the cattle they lost. Ortiz and her husband have been in contact with people from the county and the landfill. “My husband called one of them and they did come out and that was the first time we’ve had actually anybody be interested enough to come see the problem. Even he was horrified at what he was looking at, he had no idea at how bad it was,” said Ortiz.

County crews picked up trash Friday morning. News 13 reached out to Estancia Valley Regional Landfill, Torrance County, and Moriarty but no one was available for an interview.