Rancher appeals to government for help protecting his property

A New Mexico rancher is asking for help from officials after he claims border smugglers damaged his property.

Russell Johnson says his family has owned this property along the border for more than a century. He says just a few weeks ago, U.S. Border Patrol agents found smuggling activity on his property. He claims a vehicle drove over barbed wire, cut the lock to his gate, and rammed into it full force.

“There is no easy way to pick up and move a ranch, and like you say, we have too much heritage and legacy here to just pick up and move it,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the government builds a taller and sturdier barrier to help separate his property from Mexico. He’s reached out to the governor but has not heard back.