Ranch manager gored by bison

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A ranch manager in Taos is recovering after being gored by a bison on Tuesday.

John Painter was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after the incident at Cerro San Cristobal Ranch in Taos County. Painter has been the ranch manager and worked with the animal raised there since the 90s.

Painter was out feeding the animals yesterday when there was an accident. Painter was able to call for help but the snow-packed roads complicated things. A construction company was able to come out with heavy machinery to clear the roads for the ambulance.

Painter is also a board member for the El Pardo Water and Sanitation District and well-known in the area. Friends tell KRQE News 13 he underwent surgery but will have to undergo more.