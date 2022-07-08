SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning July 9, most City of Santa Fe workers and members of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association will be getting a raise. City workers will begin earning an 8% raise. Members of the police association will get a 16% raise.

The first responder raises will go toward recruitment and retention according to a news release. “With these historic investments in our employees we are keeping our promises to our workers and the residents they serve,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber in a release.

In addition to the raises, Santa Fe will continue to offer $2,000 retention incentives for existing employees and $1,000 incentives for new hires. The raises are part of the city’s 2023 FY budget that was approved in April.