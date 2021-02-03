Rainbow Ryders now accepting applicants for hot air balloon pilot training program

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rainbow Ryders are now looking for applicants for their commercial hot air balloon pilot training program. The program is flexible and lasts nine to 12 months.

Rainbow Ryders provides training, equipment and the crew necessary to complete the program. According to the company’s website, the pilot-in-training will need to be responsible for propane, gas, and any repairs needed that are not related to normal operation.

Additionally, there will be hands-on training opportunities in the Rainbow Ryders shop. The program will also be supplemented with more opportunities as well as financial incentives that are related to a career in ballooning like being a part of their chase crew.

Those interested in applying will need to complete ground school and a written private exam, have at least one-year of ballooning experience, and need to pass criminal, driving, and background checks. For more information and a link to apply, visit rainbowryders.com.

