ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rainbow Ryders hot air balloon ride company has been serving the southwest for over 40 years. Recently, Rainbow Ryders was recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for ranking among the best 10% of all attractions in the world.

The awards are given to businesses who consistently received positive reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, with winners among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor. Rainbow Ryders founder Scott Appleman says they are excited for the upcoming Balloon Fiesta and the recognition reflects the dedication and passion of the Rainbow Ryders team. For more information on booking a flight or joining as a crew member, click here.