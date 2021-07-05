Rainbow Family Gathering in Carson National Forest ends

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 49th Rainbow Family Gathering in Carson National Forest is officially over. Roughly 5,000 people from all across the country spent the Fourth of July weekend camped out in the forest. Attendees say the gathering is a way for people of all backgrounds to celebrate peace and inclusivity.

Though, the group does have a history of drug use, leaving a huge mess behind and in some cases, even violence. As of now, no reports of bad behavior happened at the gathering. Several people are staying at the site to help clean up.