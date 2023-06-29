NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are partly cloudy this morning, with spotty sprinkles moving through the San Juan’s in New Mexico and Colorado, as well as the Jemez area. There is a chance for light sprinkles in the middle Rio Grande Valley area through the morning.

Midday will be a bit sunnier, before storms start developing by around 3 PM. Isolated showers, thunderstorms and virga will move northeast through the Rio Grande Valley, southwest NM, the northern mountains and most of eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Rain will be hit or miss and light, and gusty winds are expected. Southwest Colorado will be under Red Flag Warnings this afternoon and evening, where the air will be dry and winds breezy, up to around 35 mph. Temperatures will stay very hot today, but a minor cool down will arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures below the triple digits in the southeast plains.