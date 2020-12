LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - After protesters called for more transparency in the recent deadly shooting of a black man by state police, police have released a video of the encounter. State police said they tried to pull over Rodney Applewhite in Los Lunas, but he led them on a chase. They said it was when they finally caught up to him and were trying to arrest him, he reached for a sergeant's gun and another officer opened fire.

On Nov. 19, State Police spotted a grey Chrysler being driven by Rodney Applewhite from South Bend, Indiana, going about 93 in a 45 on the Manzano Expressway in Los Lunas. The car pulls over, but seconds later, Applewhite takes off. Weaving in and out of traffic, nearly hitting a box truck head on while driving on the opposite side of the road.