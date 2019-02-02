New Mexico

Railroad track maintenance to close multiple roads in Roswell

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 05:02 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 05:35 PM MST

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - Roswell drivers should expect to see closures in the coming weeks at railroad crossings. 

BNSF has started track maintenance in the downtown Roswell between Second Street and Fifth Street. When they finish that area, they'll move south toward Walnut Street, Bland Street and McGaffey Street.

The city says the work will continue Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until maintenance is complete. 

Roswell is also taking a good look at its streets to see which ones need work. The city says it's hired a company to conduct a street survey using specialized equipment.

They say the equipment is in a white van with yellow flashing lights. They say residents may notice the van driving slowly in streets over the next three weeks. 

