Railroad giving millions for Jarales Road bridge project

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Some good news for people in Belen who get stuck at a busy railroad crossing for 45 minutes at at time. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says BNSF is giving $14.5 million toward design and construction of a new bridge over Jarales Road which will eliminate the traffic troubles the current crossing causes.

The state says the project is expected to cost $25 million in all so they will have to come up with the rest. DOT is working to organize a public meeting on the issue during these unusual times. They hope to start construction next year.

