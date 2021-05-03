Rail Runner shuttling some passengers after car crashed into control building

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car crash over the weekend in Santa Fe is impacting the Rail Runner service. For the time being, Rail Runner passengers can expect an extra step to get to their destination.

“A motorist ran into a little bungalow at the crossing at St. Francis and Cerrillos and basically just took it out, obliterated it,” said Augusta Meyers, the Communication Manager with the Rail Runner Express.

Police said the crash happened early Saturday morning when the driver of a Mercedes plowed into the Rail Runner control building, then ran away from the scene.

Crews were left to clean up the mess and repair the essential building.

(Video of damage from crash in Santa Fe | Video Courtesy of New Mexico Rail Runner Express)

Meyers said although the building is small, it controls all of the Rail Runner’s signal and gates on this busy Cerrillos and St. Francis Drive intersection.

In the meantime, two buses will be shuttling passengers between two popular Rail Runner stops. “Do a bus bridge from the South Capitol Station to the Santa Fe Depot Station which is ultimately easier than getting five or six people out there to direct traffic, trains, motorists, and everything else,” said Meyers

Although it’s not ideal, passengers are understanding.

“They had the shuttles ready to go when we dropped off at the South Capitol and pretty much boarded and got everything ready to go,” said Schon Crawley.

Rail Runner officials expect to have that control building repaired by the end of the week, so passengers won’t have to get shuttled anymore. Santa Fe Police have yet to give KRQE News 13 an update on the driver in that crash.