NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans are opting for a longer commute on public transportation so they can save money on gas. Now, soaring gas prices are impacting the Rain Runner.

With gas prices sitting at more than $4 a gallon, hundreds of New Mexicans are opting to park their cars and take the train instead. “We’ve seen a tremendous impact on the Rail Runner in large part due to gas prices,” said NM Rail Runner spokesperson Augusta Meyers. “Last week, we went from an 800 daily ridership to 1200, so that was a 50% increase.”

Meyers said those numbers are holding steady and are the highest they’ve seen since before the pandemic. “Pre-pandemic, we were like 5,000 roundtrips a day. What we’ve seen in the past for about every 10 cents that gas goes up per gallon, we see about 10% more on the train,” Meyers said.

Meyers says in times like these are when they see new people give the Rail Runner a try. “And then a lot of them stay using it, maybe not every day but two or three days a week.”

Meyers says their most faithful riders are state workers, many of whom are still allowed to work from home. However, she says people who are back in the office could cover the cost of the $121 full-access monthly pass in just a few days of commuting by car back and forth.

“If there’s a silver lining to the exorbitant gas prices, it’s the fact that the rail runner is still pretty steady offers an easy way to commute and certainly less expensive,” Meyers said.

The Rail Runner is also in the process of some major upgrades for passengers too. They have Wi-Fi on the trains and are about halfway done changing all of the seats from fabric to vinyl.