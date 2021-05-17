Rail Runner returns to full schedule Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner is set to return to its full operating schedule starting Monday, May 24. Train capacity will be limited to 25%, or 160 seats, to ensure social distancing.

Both passengers and train staff are still required to wear face coverings in accordance with the federal mandate that includes mask-wearing on public transportation. The Rail Runner’s protocols for disinfecting and cleaning the train cars throughout the day will ocntinue.

Tickets are available online, through the Rail Runner mobile app, or by cash on the train. The full schedule is available on the Rail Runner website.