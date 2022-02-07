The New Mexico Rail Runner is requesting millions of dollars from the state for an improvement project. The Rail Runner wants to build a $40-Million maintenance facility, something they say has been needed for two decades.

“It’s been bare bones for the past 17 years,” said Augusta Meyers, the Spokesperson for the New Mexico Rail Runner Express. A lot on Broadway and Iron is where mechanics conduct regular maintenance and inspections on the Rail Runner.

“We have to make sure to do inspections on the brakes, the hoses, all of the mechanical systems, to make sure it’s running properly before we start service every day,” said Meyers.

Meyers says the facility they have right now, needs a serious upgrade, calling it one of the worse maintenance facilities in the entire country. She explains, a small canopy makes it difficult to maintain the train efficiently, instead of doing the routine work all at once, they have to divide the train cars up, doing it piece by piece. She says the warehouse where they keep their tools and equiptment is falling apart, and a staircase leading into their office building is condemned.

Now they’re asking the State for $8-Million in Capitol Outlay funds, to build a new maintenance facililty, the remaining $32-Million would come from the feds. If they get the funding the facility will include locker rooms for the mechanics, a warehouse that is up to standards, and an indoor inspection area to keep mechanics out of the conditions.

They say the project could take about two years to get off the ground, the money will be used to aquire the land and build the facility. Rail Runner ridership suffered during the pandemic, and they have not quite reached their Pre-Covid numbers. They say they have about 800 people riding the train each day.