NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rail Runner is asking for rider feedback on how people plan to use or could use the service. The survey asks how often people rode the train before and after COVID, the reason why they took the train, what kind of ticket they used, and what days they generally ride.
The Rail Runner has said it expects ridership to increase as gas prices stay high. The survey can be taken online.