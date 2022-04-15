ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Runner is discounting fares 75% starting Monday, April 18, and running through at least July 31. All one-way, day pass, and monthly pass fares will be reduced. This means it will now cost $2 for a day pass to travel all six zones or $15 for a monthly pass. Reduced fares do not apply to annual train passes.

The Rio Metro Regional Transit District will shift operational costs to cover 50% of the fare reduction while the remaining 25% will be covered by reimbursement funding from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.