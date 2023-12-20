ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say the Rail Runner is finally as busy as it was before the pandemic, with ridership at about 2,800 people per day; and now, it is getting some improvements that are aimed at enhancing the passenger’s experience.

One of the first improvements was upgrading the Wi-Fi to Starlink. It’s gone from cell towers to satellites and so now, people have continuous experience with Wi-Fi,” said Augusta Meyers, communications manager with the Rail Runner Express.

On top of that, they have infrastructure upgrades in the works to try to make sure the train is always on time including work on sidings. “A siding is a section of track that’s parallel to the main track and it allows a train to pull over so another one can pass,” Meyers explained. Crews are working on major siding projects to the north of the Albuquerque section of the corridor and one to the south.

“This means our on-time performance will improve. Right now, when we have to pull over sometimes and let a train go by it clogs things up. Or, if we have to wait. These will allow us to have more fluid movement through the corridor,” Meyers said.

Another improvement will speed up the Rail Runner through the use of a centralized traffic control system.

“Right now, when trains come into this area, somebody has to get off the train physically and switch the track. We are working on a CTC signalization program that’s going to allow us to switch the tracks from dispatch electronically in an automated fashion,” Meyers said, meaning trains would be able to go 50 miles per hour through Albuquerque instead of 20 miles per hour.

This will in turn improve how often trains are on time. “It just makes the system better for everybody,” Meyers said. Rail Runner is hoping to have the centralized traffic control system done by June.