ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While serious crime is a rarity on the Rail Runner — or even at its stations, just last summer rail runner officials outlined some of the train’s security needs for the future. The team at the rail runner says they have security in place and want to reassure passengers that what happened this weekend is extremely rare.

“We’ve had 15 million passengers and 16 years of service and never had an incident like this our security guards are not armed our security guard who responded to this situation on Saturday did the exact right thing,” said Augusta Meyers, Communications Manager for the Rail Runner.

The Rail Runner says that it has 9 security guards working for them, either patrolling the lots or working in the train cars, though none of them are armed. That’s not the only security measure they have. The Rail Runner system has several security cameras on the exteriors of the trains and at the stations and parking lots.

Last year, the Rail Runner submitted a request to the Rio Metro board, the group that overs the train, to put cameras inside the train cars and add to the security force. Neither has happened yet.

The rail runner believes more cameras would act as a deterrent. People we talked to say the rail runner feels perfectly safe to them. “It’s a beautiful way to get to Santa Fe, it’s a nice ride. this was an unfortunate event. I’m from New York, this is not a big deal,” Aphrodite, a passenger on the Rail Runner.

In the past, there have been incidents at the station parking lots — like car break-ins — but never on the train itself. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in Saturday’s incident.

The rail runner staff say they have not dismissed the idea of having armed guards on the train, but will investigate all options