NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rail Runner passengers will keep seeing cheaper prices through the end of the year. The state has opted to extend its 75% fare reduction which first went into effect in April. The rail line also plans to add two more trains starting August 1 for both weekday and Saturday schedules.

The Department of Transportation will also offer park and ride shuttle service from the South Capitol stop to the Anaya Complex in Santa Fe. The state says since reducing its fares, ridership has grown from nearly 800 passengers a day to more than 1,500.