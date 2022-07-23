NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After years of New Mexico residents asking for more service on the Rail Runner, it’s finally happening. Beginning Aug. 1, Rio Metro is adding two additional trains to the weekday and Saturday schedules. They hope the new schedule will help those not working a traditional nine-to-five workday.

This means people can take shorter trips using the train and will have more mid-morning and mid-day service. They will also extend the 75% discount on fares through the end of the year. For information and updates, visit the Rio Metro website.