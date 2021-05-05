Rail Runner control building repaired

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Passengers in Santa Fe will no longer need to be shuttled between two popular Rail Runner stops. The St. Francis and Cerrillo’s stop has been fixed says Augusta Meyers, the Communication Manager with the Rail Runner Express.

Passengers were temporarily being shuttled after a motorist plowed into the Rail Runner control building. The driver ran from the scene. After, crews were left to clean up the mess and repair the essential building. The building controls all of the Rail Runner’s signal and gates at the Cerrillos and St. Francis Drive intersection.