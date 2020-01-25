Racy car tinting advertisement raising eyebrows in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – If it is true that sex sells, then a New Mexico company is about to get a flood of new business.

An interesting ad is getting a lot of attention in Taos. “I think it is pretty funny,” Taos resident Justine Carryer said.

The Facebook post by Taos Mountain Tint has a before and after picture. “My first reaction is what is the person doing in this top photo,” Carryer asked.

The before picture shows a fogged car window with an arm in the air. “Definitely some people getting it on or something else, I don’t know,” Carryer said.

The caption reads, “With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we got some steaming deals going on…”

“I think it is inappropriate,” Taos resident Joann Gonzales said.

The after picture shows what the windows would look like with dark tint applied. “They definitely needed the tinted windows,” Carryer said.

Some said they think it is funny and good advertising.

“It is a really common thing these days for businesses to really care about their image and being politically correct,” Carryer said. “It is refreshing to see businesses just not care as much.”

Others who saw the post think it sets a poor example for young people. “Not this day and age,” Gonzales said. “There is these young kids. They see something going on, and they want to copy it.”

The owner of the business said perception of the image varies. “It could literally be someone doing yoga in a car,” Matthew Suavo said. “It could be somebody getting ready for work in a car.”

Suavo said his intention was to illustrate the importance of privacy. “I feel putting a window tint on your car will bring privacy and safety to people and car owners,” Suavo said.

Suavo said he has gotten more than 50 calls to book appointments since posting the image on Tuesday.