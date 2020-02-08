Racist message seen on back of SUV at Grants elementary school

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are outraged after racist words were spotted on an SUV at a local school.

A white power message was seen Friday morning at Mesa View Elementary in Grants. The Grants School District could not say what discipline the SUV owner could face. “I think law enforcement should be a part of this, ban them from the school or something,” said parent Gabriel Ramirez.

On Friday night, a man reached out to KRQE saying it is his girlfriend’s SUV and that she was not aware of the writing on the back.

