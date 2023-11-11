NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First responders came together on Saturday to honor the lives that were lost in the Metro 2 Helicopter crash last year.
Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Captain Matthew King were returning to Albuquerque after helping fight the East Mesa Fire when the helicopter crashed near Las Vegas. All four men were killed.
Capeless Heroes Foundation, along with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations, hosted the 67-mile, Metro 2 First Responder Relay.
The race started in Santa Fe at the State Police office and ended in Albuquerque.
There were six teams who participated, with 20 first responders in each. Officials said there will be another one next year.