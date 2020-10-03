Rabies positive bat found in Doña Ana County

VALLE DEL RIO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Doña Ana County announced a bat with rabies was found September 30 in the community of Valle del Rio. Officials say since 2000, a total of 13 rabid bats have been discovered in Doña Ana County.

They say the public shouldn’t attempt to remove a bat if they encounter one as well as keep your pets away from them. Officials added to make certain your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date.

People are encouraged to report all interactions with bats by calling Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795. If you are bitten by a bat, call 911 immediately.