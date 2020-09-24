Rabid skunk found in Clovis; test pending on second

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – At least one rabid skunk has been found in Clovis. Police say within the last seven days, two different skunks got into fights with dogs in the northeast part of the city. One has already tested positive for rabies. Test results are pending on the second. Rabies has historically affected skunks and foxes in the area.
If you see an animal acting strangely, call Animal Control at 575-769-7893. If it is after regular Animal Control hours, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 and select number 1.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the following are ways to protect yourself from getting rabies:
- Vaccinate all dogs, cats, and ferrets against rabies as required by law. Also, vaccinate valuable livestock and livestock that have frequent contact with humans. Animals who seem sick or start behaving strangely should be evaluated by a veterinarian.
- Do not approach wildlife or unknown animals.
- Animal bites should be irrigated with clean water for several minutes and thoroughly cleaned with soap.
- Report all bites from dogs, cats, ferrets, or rabies-susceptible wildlife to local animal control. Consult with a health care provider and NMDOH to assess the appropriateness of having the animal tested or quarantined or beginning the patient on rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.
- International travelers should consult a health care provider to find out what vaccinations are recommended for their destination.
- People in high-risk professions (e.g. certain laboratory employees, those who work with wildlife, wild animal rehabilitators, veterinarians, animal control personnel) should receive rabies pre-exposure prophylaxis.