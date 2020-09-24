Rabid skunk found in Clovis; test pending on second

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – At least one rabid skunk has been found in Clovis. Police say within the last seven days, two different skunks got into fights with dogs in the northeast part of the city. One has already tested positive for rabies. Test results are pending on the second. Rabies has historically affected skunks and foxes in the area.

If you see an animal acting strangely, call Animal Control at 575-769-7893. If it is after regular Animal Control hours, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 and select number 1.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the following are ways to protect yourself from getting rabies: