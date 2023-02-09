SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease.

The New Mexico Department of Health didn’t specify exactly where in Sierra County the fox was found. However, the department says the fox bit a Sierra County resident this week before authorities determined the animal was infected.

Sierra County is south of Bernalillo, Valencia and Socorro counties. It is home to the communities of Truth or Consequences, Kingston, Hillsboro and Elephant Butte among others.

Rabies is passed through the saliva of animals and can be deadly. Animals with the disease can more often exhibit “no fear” toward people, but can also seem quiet or friendly. Public health officials say anyone who comes in contact with the saliva of rabid animals should seek immediate medical treatment.

In New Mexico, NMDOH says most rabies cases happen in the wild among animals like foxes, bobcats, coyotes, skunks, raccoons, and bats. Last year, health officials found a rabid fox in the Kingston-area of Sierra County, as well as several other rabid animals in southern New Mexico counties.

Anyone who spots a sick or dead animal, or an animal exhibiting strange behavior should report it to New Mexico Game and Fish at 505-827-9376. You can learn more about rabies at this link to the NMDOH’s website.

NMDOH offers these tips to keep safe: