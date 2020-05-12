R. Greenleaf expands to Roswell, offers drive-thru services

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s largest medical cannabis producers is expanding to yet another New Mexico town.
R. Greenleaf has expanded to a new, 2,200 square foot clinic off North Main Street in Roswell, offering the state’s first, drive-thru service. The new clinic is the medical cannabis producers first expanion into southern New Mexico, adding ten new jobs.
R. Greenleaf says staff is taking extra precautions during coronavirus to serve their patents safely and efficiently.
