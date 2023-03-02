NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities are preparing to burn a slash pit. It’s located a mile northeast of Quemado Lake Recreation Area and about three miles from the Quemado Lake Estates.

Once the weather allows, crews with the Gila National Forest and Quemado Ranger District will burn the Baca slash pit.

“All fire management carries with it some risk, but we are doing our due diligence to conduct all prescribed fires in the safest way possible,” said Quemado District Ranger Randall Chavez.

The burn will help remove hazardous fuels and vegetation in the area. When the burn takes place, smoke will be visible in the valley.