CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A slash pit has reopened. Authorities announced the news on Friday.

According to the Quemado Ranger District, which is a part of the Gila National Forest, the Baca slash pit has reopened. It was closed due to burning debris in March.

“The Baca community slash pit is used all year long in partnership with the Catron County Firewise program – a program that helps remove hazardous fuels and vegetation on and adjacent to private lands,” said Quemado District Ranger Randall Chavez.

Ashes at the site have cooled, and authorities have deemed it safe for the public.

“The presence of a stable air mass made progress slow when the slash pit was initially ignited. As the week progressed, increased winds helped spread the fire through the target fuels and assisted with complete consumption,” said Quemado District Fire Management Officer and Burn Boss Dustin Roper.

If you have questions about the reopening, please contact the USDA or officials with the Gila National Forest.